Myanmar detention was 'hell', says freed Japanese filmmaker

A Japanese filmmaker jailed for nearly four months in Myanmar described some of his detention there as "hell" and called on Tokyo to take a tougher stance against human rights abuses in the military-controlled country.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the military overthrew an elected government last year. The junta has arrested thousands including politicians, students, journalists and foreigners as it attempts to smother dissent.

"It was horrible. I understood the concept of hell," Toru Kubota told reporters in Tokyo, describing conditions in a police lockup where he was first held after being detained at a protest in July.