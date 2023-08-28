Adani's bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs residents' doubts, favouritism claims

Only those who already lived in Dharavi before 2000, mostly ground-floor residents, will get free homes within the redevelopment. About 700,000 inhabitants of mezzanine and upper floors are considered ineligible by the government and will be offered units up to 10 kilometers away, which they say could require them to pay upfront costs or higher rents.

The overhaul, poised to start around September, comes at a tumultuous time for Adani. The tycoon was the world's third-richest person until January, when - despite his denials - allegations by US short seller Hindenburg of improper dealings wiped $150 billion off his group's market valuations.

In interviews with Reuters, some Dharavi residents cited the billionaire's financial troubles as contributing to their concerns.

A fresh threat to Adani's plans is a legal challenge from rival bidder SecLink Technologies Corporation. The Dubai-based consortium, which says it is backed by Bahrain's royal family, alleges Maharashtra improperly cancelled an original 2018 tender, for which SecLink bid highest, and restarted the process with new terms in 2022 so that Adani could win, according to court papers reviewed by Reuters.

The current state government, ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, is contesting the case. Last month, a Mumbai court allowed SecLink to add Adani to its lawsuit, forcing the conglomerate to defend its position before judges.

In an 809-page filing last month challenging Adani and the state, reported by Reuters for the first time, the eight-member consortium said Maharashtra's modified bidding process was "politically motivated" and "tailor made to suit" Adani Group.

Those changes, according to SecLink, included doubling a bidder's required net worth to $2.4 billion and capping consortium members at two instead of eight previously.

Adani, in a non-public submission to judges before an Aug 31 hearing, denied SecLink's allegations and argued the case should be thrown out in the interest of development.