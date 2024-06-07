Home +
June 07, 2024

Modi set to be formally elected as alliance leader as India coalition talks progress

Although Modi will become prime minister for a record-equalling third consecutive term, this is the first time BJP has needed regional parties for support to form the government

Modi set to be formally elected as alliance leader
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 10:58 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 10:58 AM

