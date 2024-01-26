    বাংলা

    Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya to get India's Padma Shri Award

    The Bangladeshi musician is known for her performance and promotion of Tagore’s songs

    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 07:32 PM
    Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award presented by India.

    The Bangladeshi musician’s name is among the list of Padma Awards published by the Indian government on Thursday. The list is announced on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, Jan 26, every year.

    Bannya, who was recognised for ‘distinguished service’ in the field of art, is the only Bangladeshi on the list this year.

    Bangladesh previously recognised Bannya’s contributions to music and her promotion of Rabindranath Tagore’s music with an Independence Award in 2016.

    In 2022, the Bangladesh government launched a website that preserved 5,000 songs by Bannya alongside a biography and photographs. She was the first Rabindra Sangeet singer to receive the honour.

