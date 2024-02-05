Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus, boygenius win as Taylor Swift chases album record

Pop singer Miley Cyrus and indie rock band boygenius claimed some of the early prizes at the Grammy awards on Sunday as the music industry doled out its highest honors.

Cyrus won best solo pop performance for her empowerment anthem "Flowers" and was handed the gold trophy by Mariah Carey. Cyrus said she got stuck in traffic during heavy rain in Los Angeles and nearly missed the moment her name was called.

"I could have missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey!" Cyrus said as she stood on stage.

Comedian Trevor Noah, hosting for a fourth time, opened the show on CBS by joking that it was "the only concert that starts on time."

In one of the night's first performances, country singer Luke Combs joined with Tracy Chapman for a duet of "Fast Car," the hit song that she released in 1988 and that Combs remade into a massive country hit last year. Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll and other nominees stood in the audience and swayed to the music.

Swift, the 34-year-old in the middle of the world's highest-grossing tour, was competing for an unprecedented fourth album of the year trophy with "Midnights."

No other artist in the 66-year Grammys history has claimed the coveted honor four times. Music legends Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder won three each.

She faced competition from a female-led field that included SZA, the most-nominated artist of the night, and indie rock band boygenius, a band formed by indie rock stars Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.