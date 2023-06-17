    বাংলা

    New Grammy Award rules require human input, curb artificial intelligence use

    AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 06:27 AM

    "Only human creators are eligible" for the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy declared on Friday, as the body that grants the world's most recognised music awards seeks to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

    AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads. "A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories."

    Music creators must now contribute to at least 20% of an album to earn a nomination. In the past, any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album could earn a nomination for album of the year, even if the person had a small input.

    The first Grammy Awards ceremony took place in 1959, to reward music creators from 1958.

    In November 2022 OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a free chatbot backed by Microsoft Corp that can generate human-like dialogue based on simple inputs. AI apps have mushroomed, allowing users to animate still photos, create avatars in films and write songs, essays and articles.

    People in many professions are growing fearful that AI could displace humans. For example, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are wrestling with the use of AI in the creative fields of screenwriting and acting.

    The WGA wants to curb the of AI in screenwriting while SAG actors want to ensure its members can control use of their digital personas and receive proper compensation.

    WGA writers went on strike in early May and have yet to agree with studios on the use of AI, among other issues.

    Actors could go on strike as well if SAG-AFTRA cannot reach a deal over similar concerns.

    RELATED STORIES
    bKash CEO Kamal Quadir.
    bKash CEO named as global finance leader by Aspen Institute
    The Finance Leaders Fellowship of the institute enlists a diverse range of high-impact leaders to shape the future of finance
    Football - 2021/22 UEFA Player and Coach of the Year Awards - Halic Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey - August 25, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the men's player of the year award and the men's coach of the year award winner Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti
    Benzema's Real exit 'surprise to everyone': Ancelotti
    Benzema scored over 350 goals for Real to sit second on the club's all-time scoring list behind Ronaldo
    Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom in Barishal
    Akij Ceramics launches exclusive Barishal showroom
    Located at the Agorpur Lodge in Amtola, the outlet boasts a broad range of size variations and recent designs
    Football - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award - Casino de Madrid, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the Marca Legend award.
    Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: "At the moment I'm in Madrid"
    Media reports say Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than $110.08 million by Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production