New Grammy Award rules require human input, curb artificial intelligence use

"Only human creators are eligible" for the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy declared on Friday, as the body that grants the world's most recognised music awards seeks to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads. "A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories."

Music creators must now contribute to at least 20% of an album to earn a nomination. In the past, any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album could earn a nomination for album of the year, even if the person had a small input.

The first Grammy Awards ceremony took place in 1959, to reward music creators from 1958.