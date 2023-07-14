Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Bulbul, organiser Ashfaqur die on same day

Bulbul Mahalanobis, a celebrated singer from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, and Ashfaqur Rahman Khan, an organiser for the radio station, have died within hours of each other.

Bulbul was one of the artists who took part in the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urchhe Oi’ (The victory flag flies high), which was broadcast on radio to mark the historic moment of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

Ashfaqur served as a programme manager at the clandestine radio station during the war.