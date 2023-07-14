    বাংলা

    Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Bulbul, organiser Ashfaqur die on same day

    Bulbul Mahalanobis was known for her part in the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urchhe Oi’, which marked Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 July 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 08:36 AM

    Bulbul Mahalanobis, a celebrated singer from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, and Ashfaqur Rahman Khan, an organiser for the radio station, have died within hours of each other.

    Bulbul was one of the artists who took part in the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urchhe Oi’ (The victory flag flies high), which was broadcast on radio to mark the historic moment of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

    Ashfaqur served as a programme manager at the clandestine radio station during the war.

    Bulbul passed away at her Dhaka residence around 2 am on Friday after suffering from several complications due to old age, according to Bulbul’s niece Jayita Mahalanobish, an actor and theatre activist. She was 70.

    Meanwhile, 81-year-old Ashfaqur died in Dhaka’s Square Hospital around 8:30 am.

    Bulbul’s family will make arrangements for her burial after her son returns from America, Jayita said.

    Born on Mar 10, 1953, Bulbul was also an author, recitalist, actor and presenter.

    Ashfaqur will be buried in his ancestral home in Munshiganj’s Sholosahar Upazila, according to his relative, Manjar Chowdhury Sweet, a cultural activist.

