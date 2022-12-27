Getting around Dhaka metro: What you must do … and must not

WHILE BOARDING THE TRAIN

Ø Let others get off before you board

Ø Be mindful of the gap between the platform and the metro rail coach

Ø Stand behind the yellow line on the platform for your safety

Ø Do not rush or jostle with other passengers while boarding or getting off trains

Ø Mobile phones cannot be used while boarding or getting off trains

Ø Do not obstruct train doors

Ø Leave your designated seats for the elderly and for those with special needs

Ø Do not lean on the coach door

Ø Mobile phone speakers cannot be left switched on

Ø Speak in a low voice

Ø Do not occupy multiple seats

Ø Do not cause inconvenience to other passengers

Ø Do not open the driver's cab door

Ø You are responsible for your belongings

Ø Do not stand in the path between two coaches

Ø Cooperate with security personnel

Ø Always carry your MRT pass

Ø Do not eat or drink inside the train

Ø Take notice of the guidance signs and displays inside the train for important travel information

Ø Pay attention to announcements

Ø No spitting, except in designated areas

Ø Posters, banners and graffiti are prohibited in the metro rail area