Getting around Dhaka metro: What you must do … and must not

With Bangladesh’s first metro rail rolling on Wednesday, curiosity and excitement about the service are growing among residents of Dhaka, who are hoping to put their traffic woes behind them by hopping on the elevated trains.
To that end, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company, which is in charge of the project, officially known as Mass Rapid Transit, issued a set of guidelines for a hassle-free experience on the urban railway. The instructions were packaged in an animated video titled “Metro girl goes to school by metro rail”. Here are the key points:
INSIDE THE STATION
Ø Stand in line even if you have an MRT pass
Ø Do not jump over the entry and exit gates on the second floor of the station
Ø Priority should be given to people with special needs while using lifts
Ø Adhere to escalator etiquette
Ø Refer to the metro rail map to choose your destination
Ø Stay away from the yellow tactile paving built for the visually impaired
Ø Smoking is not allowed on the station premises
Ø Cleanliness should always be maintained
Ø Do not stick your head over the platform screen door to get a view of the metro rail
WHILE BOARDING THE TRAIN
Ø Let others get off before you board
Ø Be mindful of the gap between the platform and the metro rail coach
Ø Stand behind the yellow line on the platform for your safety
Ø Do not rush or jostle with other passengers while boarding or getting off trains
Ø Mobile phones cannot be used while boarding or getting off trains
Ø Do not obstruct train doors
Ø Leave your designated seats for the elderly and for those with special needs
Ø Do not lean on the coach door
Ø Mobile phone speakers cannot be left switched on
Ø Speak in a low voice
Ø Do not occupy multiple seats
Ø Do not cause inconvenience to other passengers
Ø Do not open the driver's cab door
Ø You are responsible for your belongings
Ø Do not stand in the path between two coaches
Ø Cooperate with security personnel
Ø Always carry your MRT pass
Ø Do not eat or drink inside the train
Ø Take notice of the guidance signs and displays inside the train for important travel information
Ø Pay attention to announcements
Ø No spitting, except in designated areas
Ø Posters, banners and graffiti are prohibited in the metro rail area