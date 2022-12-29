What is causing the metro rail ticket machine glitch?

Long queues formed at Dhaka’s metro rail ticket counters on the first day the passenger service was opened to the general public due to glitches in the ticket machines.

The lines stretched for quite some distance past the main gates to the station. Many commuters expressed their disappointment and frustration that such problems were cropping up at the very start of the electric train service.

The machines do not have enough notes inside to provide change to customers who are buying tickets with larger notes, according to an official on the Metro Rail Project at Agargaon Station.

Iftekhar Hossain, general manager (operations) at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, was seen losing his temper over the issue at the Agargaon station on Thursday morning. He was seen loudly berating an official who held a position equivalent to the post of joint secretary.