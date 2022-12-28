Dhaka Metro Rail marks another milestone for Bangladesh, says Hasina

Bangladesh has ushered in a new era of public transportation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flagged off the country's first metro passenger train at Dhaka's Diabari.

The prime minister inaugurated the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metro rail line on Wednesday. The service will open to the public on Thursday.

Highlighting the massive expenditure on the project, Hasina urged citizens to maintain cleanliness at the stations while using the electric trains in an orderly manner.

"A lot of modern technology and digital devices have been used [as part of this project] and we must make sure that they do not break. Everyone using them should make sure that no one litters in our stations or dirties them. Everyone should be aware of this. I am sincerely asking those who make use of this service to do so in a clean, proper, and orderly way and to follow the rules."

The metro rail is yet another milestone in Bangladesh's development, according to the prime minister.