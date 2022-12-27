Bad news for animal lovers: Pets are not allowed on Dhaka metro trains

In the midst of the buzz surrounding the highly-anticipated Dhaka Metro Rail which is ready to roll on, there's bad news for animal lovers: passengers will not be allowed to take their pets on metro trains.

Commuters will be able to board the trains from Thursday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first electric trains on Wednesday.

Initially, the trains will run on the Agargaon-Uttara route without stopping at the intermediate stations.

Ahead of the inauguration, the authorities have put up signs reminding people of what they cannot do on the metro rail.