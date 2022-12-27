    বাংলা

    Bad news for animal lovers: Pets are not allowed on Dhaka metro trains

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 04:22 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 04:22 PM

    In the midst of the buzz surrounding the highly-anticipated Dhaka Metro Rail which is ready to roll on, there's bad news for animal lovers: passengers will not be allowed to take their pets on metro trains.

    Commuters will be able to board the trains from Thursday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the country's first electric trains on Wednesday.

    Initially, the trains will run on the Agargaon-Uttara route without stopping at the intermediate stations.

    Ahead of the inauguration, the authorities have put up signs reminding people of what they cannot do on the metro rail.

    At Agargaon station, the first sign near the ticket counter warns people against travelling with pets.

    People will not be allowed to carry dangerous objects, such as explosives, on the trains.

    Spitting spittle of chewed betel is strongly prohibited. Eating on platforms and trains is not allowed. Garbage cannot be thrown anywhere on the platform.

    The authorities had already announced some rules for travelling on the country's first urban train. These include:

    - mobile phones cannot be used while getting on and off the trains,

    - people cannot stand leaning on the coach’s doors,

    - mobile phone speakers should not be switched on,

    - commuters should speak in a low voice.

    One person should not occupy more than one seat, according to the rules.

