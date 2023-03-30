Prothom Alo journalist’s whereabouts unknown after ‘detention by police’ over Independence Day report

Sudipta Shaheen, the chief security officer of Jahangirnagar University, said that the university proctor rang at 1am on Wednesday to inform him that a team from the Cyber Crimes Unit of police’s Criminal Investigation Department would be conducting an operation at the university and that he should let them in and cooperate with them.

Soon afterwards, an official with the rank of superintendent of police called Shaheen. The official asked him to identify the home of the university’s Assistant Registrar Umme Salma, the wife of Holey Artisan attack victim and police officer Rabiul Islam, Shams’s elder brother.

Shaheen said he went to the Ambagan area, and as it was time for Sehri, police officers took Shams to an eatery for the meal. There were a total of 14 people in the police team, Shaheen said.

He said he accompanied the police to the area because he was concerned that so many plainclothes police personnel in the area ‘could cause an issue’. He did not accompany them after they finished their meal.

Shaheen also said he knew a superintendent of police in the team. Another member of the team was a former student of the university who has become an additional SP, according to Shaheen.