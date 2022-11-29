Adani closes in on India's NDTV takeover as founder entity transfers shares

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Monday an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm.

The transfer of shares will give Adani control over a 29.18% stake in the news group. Adani is also conducting an open offer running between Nov 22 and Dec 5 for a 26% stake in NDTV.

The open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares as of Monday's close, or around 32% the 16.8 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.