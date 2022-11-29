    বাংলা

    Adani closes in on India's NDTV takeover as founder entity transfers shares

    The ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Asia's richest man unveiled plans late in August to acquire a majority stake in the news network

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 06:18 AM

    New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Monday an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm. 

    The transfer of shares will give Adani control over a 29.18% stake in the news group. Adani is also conducting an open offer running between Nov 22 and Dec 5 for a 26% stake in NDTV. 

    The open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares as of Monday's close, or around 32% the 16.8 million shares on offer, exchange data showed. 

    The ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Asia's richest man unveiled plans late in August to acquire a majority stake in the popular news network, seen as a bastion of independent media. 

    More than a decade ago, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy took a 4 billion Indian rupee ($49.00 million) loan from a company that Adani acquired in August. In exchange, they issued warrants that allowed the company to acquire a 29.18% stake in the news group. 

    NDTV had sought to block the transfer of shares in August, saying its founders had since 2020 been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market, and so cannot transfer shares which Adani was trying to secure in a bid to exert control. 

    NDTV said the entity backed by its founders issued shares after the market regulator's restrictions on its founders expired on Nov 26.

    RELATED STORIES
    WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 13, 2020.
    End prosecution of Assange: leading media outlets
    Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records
    Police officers stand behind barricades and cordon at the site where a protest against COVID-19 curbs took place the night before, following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China, Nov 27, 2022.
    Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest: BBC
    A Reuters journalist was also detained for about 90 minutes on Sunday night, before being released
    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad Apr 2, 2014.
    Takeover of NDTV a responsibility: India's richest man Adani
    The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine NDTV's editorial integrity
    Speaking about an Anti Corruption Case against him, Toufique Imrose Khalidi said, “Vengeful and powerful people were given free rein when they acted from behind the stage.” File Photo
    Decision on Khalidi’s bail in ACC case on Dec 1
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, while he denies any wrongdoing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher