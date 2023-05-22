Indian court issues summons to BBC in a defamation case over Modi documentary

India's Delhi High Court issued a summons to British broadcaster BBC on Monday in a defamation case over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, according to reports in Indian media.

The defamation suit states the documentary "India: the Modi question" that aired earlier this year cast a slur on India's reputation and that of its judiciary and the prime minister, the reports said.

The summons came months after Indian tax officials inspected the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in February following an angry response by the Indian government to the documentary.