Prothom Alo journalist Shams gets bail in another digital security case

Samsuzzaman Shams, a reporter for the Prothom Alo who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act before being released on bail, has secured bail in another case under the same act.

Judge Mohammad Sheikh Sadi granted Shams bail following the journalist’s plea after he appeared in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court of Dhaka on Sunday.

Shams is the lone accused named in the case filed by Syed Md Golam Kibria, a local leader of Jubo League, at Tejgaon Police Station on Mar 29. Kibria did not identify the other accused.