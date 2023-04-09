    বাংলা

    Prothom Alo journalist Shams gets bail in another digital security case

    Samsuzzaman Shams is the lone accused named in the case filed by Syed Md Golam Kibria, a local leader of Jubo League

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2023, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2023, 01:32 PM

    Samsuzzaman Shams, a reporter for the Prothom Alo who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act before being released on bail, has secured bail in another case under the same act.

    Judge Mohammad Sheikh Sadi granted Shams bail following the journalist’s plea after he appeared in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court of Dhaka on Sunday.

    Shams is the lone accused named in the case filed by Syed Md Golam Kibria, a local leader of Jubo League, at Tejgaon Police Station on Mar 29. Kibria did not identify the other accused.

    Kibria alleged in the case that Shams and the other accused “tried to or supported crimes by publishing and circulating false and defamatory information that may cause deterioration of law and order”.

    “What will we do with independence if there’s no food to fill our stomachs?” a person was quoted as saying on the Mar 26 online version of Prothom Alo. He indicated that people sweat over how to secure rice, meat and fish every day..

    The report stirred controversy, especially on social media. Leaders of the ruling party criticised it too. Later, Prothom Alo edited the report and changed the headlines. They also removed the social media post.

    Shams, who wrote the report, was whisked away from his home in Savar on Mar 29 by people who identified themselves as police officers.

    He was arrested in another case, filed by lawyer Mashiur Maleque, the next day on similar charges under the Digital Security Act. The lawyer also named Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in the cases.

    Matiur secured anticipatory bail from the High Court and Shams was freed on bail after four days in jail in the case filed by Mashiur.

    Journalists and rights groups renewed their call for scrapping the Digital Security Act after the arrest of Shams. They allege the law is widely abused to silence the media and suppress dissent.

