BBC presenter sent abusive messages to second young person, broadcaster says

BBC News said on Tuesday it had been contacted by a second young person - unconnected to the first - who said they had been approached by the presenter on a dating app.

When the person, who never met the presenter, hinted online that they would reveal his identity, they were sent abusive, expletive-filled messages, the BBC said.

BBC News said it had verified that the messages were sent from a phone belonging to the presenter. It said it had received no response to the latest allegations from either the presenter or his lawyer.

The scandal at the BBC has dominated national newspapers and television bulletins since it broke on Friday night, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing the allegations as "very serious and concerning".

It took a further twist on Monday when the corporation said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting for the young person in the original case, to say the allegations were "rubbish".

Police are examining the circumstances to establish whether there was evidence of a criminal offence. "There remains no police investigation at this time," they said.

The age of consent for sex in England is 16, but images of someone under 18 can be considered child pornography.

SPEED OF RESPONSE

According to a timeline published by the broadcaster, a member of the young person's family walked into a BBC building on May 18 to make a complaint. The family member contacted BBC Audience Services the next day.

The BBC said it made two unsuccessful attempts - one email and one phone call - to respond to the complainant.