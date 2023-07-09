BBC to investigate presenter allegations 'swiftly', govt says

Britain's BBC was questioned by the government on Sunday about its handling of an allegation that one of its star presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17 years old.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held urgent talks with the broadcaster's director general, Tim Davie, on Sunday about the allegations, which she described as "deeply concerning".

"(Davie) has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively," she said on Twitter.

"Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action."