BBC sex photo claims are 'rubbish', young person's lawyer tells broadcaster

Allegations that an unnamed BBC presenter paid a young person to pose for explicit photos are "rubbish", a lawyer acting for the young person has told the broadcaster in a letter.

British media has been gripped in recent days by a report in the Sun newspaper that cited the young person's mother as saying the presenter paid the now 20-year-old 35,000 pounds ($44,828) for photos over three years beginning when they were 17.

The presenter, who has not been named by the BBC or the Sun newspaper, was suspended on Sunday following the claims.

The BBC reported on Monday, however, that a lawyer for the young person had written to the broadcaster stating that the allegation was "rubbish".

The lawyer said the young person sent a denial to the Sun newspaper on Friday evening, when it first published the allegation, saying there was "no truth" to it, the BBC said.