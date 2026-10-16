October 16, 2026

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Jenna Ortega plays an artificial friend in need in 'Klara and the Sun'

The film is based on the 2021 novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro

Jenna Ortega plays an artificial friend in need in &#039;Klara and the Sun&#039;
Actors Florence Pugh, Amy Adams, Jenna Ortega and Rachel Forman attend the "Klara and the Sun" premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain, Oct 15, 2026. REUTERS/Hiba Kola

Reuters

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 04:15 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 04:15 PM

In Taika Waititi's "Klara and the Sun", which stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, a robot delivers lessons on humanity.

The dystopian drama is based on Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestseller of the same name and set in a technologically advanced future, following what one character describes as a third world war triggered by the abuse of the internet.

Ortega plays Klara, an outdated model of an Artificial Friend, an android companion whose sell-by date is fast approaching when, to her relief, teenager Josie (Mia Tharia) and her mother (Adams) buy her.

Programmed to prevent loneliness, Klara is full of quirks and hopes and believes in the healing power of the sun. Her traits come in handy in a household marked by grief and mystery.

"It felt like a very timely story," said Ortega at the movie's world premiere at the London Film Festival on Thursday. "To see it put in a futuristic world and see that we still struggle with the same things and the answer's kind of always in one another and listening to one another, I thought it was a really nuanced, thoughtful way of putting it."

Waititi, who directed, co-wrote and produced the movie, was struck by Ishiguro's allegorical interplay between humans, artificial intelligence and nature.

"She's a machine who comes into the world of a broken family and somehow teaches them the importance of being human," Waititi said.

"It's vital right now because we're now in a moment where we're maybe on the cusp of losing control of our relationship with technology," said Waititi, adding that he also wanted the film to "remind people to put the devices down, not because there's a threat or anything, but just put the thing down because it's a distraction, and just be with the people you're with."

While Waititi injected some of his signature humour into the movie, he said he wanted to "keep the profound feeling and the drama from the book".

"There's some funny bits there, but it's probably my most dramatic film," Waititi said.

"Klara and the Sun", which also stars Natasha Lyonne, Steve Buscemi, Aran Murphy and Rachel House, will go on release globally from Oct 21.

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