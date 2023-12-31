Photos of 2023 and the stories behind them

Jose Luis Gonzalez: El Paso, Texas, USA

Gonzalez spent much of 2023 documenting how migrants from around the world desperate for a better life seek to cross the border from Mexico into the United States.

The migrants Gonzalez portrays have generally left everything behind. Many have traveled for months without a clear idea about what awaits them.

"It is a daily occurrence at the border to see asylum-seeking migrants trying to cross into the United States, and yet, I am always amazed to learn the stories behind the people," said Gonzalez.

He seeks to tell their stories in unexpected ways.

In March 2023, he photographed a family from Guatemala crossing through shrubs that had sprouted up after the recent rainy season.

"Their faces looked tired, but they didn't stop. When they managed to cross the Rio Grande, they passed through a gap in the barbed wire and then joined the hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants who had been waiting for days to be processed," he said.

In May, he was taking photos of such migrants waiting to be processed. At night, a sandstorm began blowing and he returned to see how they were faring, photographing them from the distance and framed by spools of the barbed wire that lines the border.

"They couldn't open their eyes without protection; some covered their faces with their clothing, and others with blankets," he recounted. "Some migrants sought tree branches to shield their faces from the wind."

And yet, as the storm blew, more migrants arrived to join the line, said Gonzalez.