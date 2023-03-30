Lawyer files case against Prothom Alo editor, reporter under Digital Security Act

A lawyer has filed a case against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and Staff Reporter Samsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act, accusing them of “publishing and spreading information which is false, misleading and demeaning to the nation” in a report on Independence Day.

Lawyer Moshiur Malek filed the case under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday night, naming Editor Matiur Rahman as one of the accused, and saying he had ordered the report's publication, said Abul Hasan, chief of Ramna Police Station.

Besides the editor and the reporter, an unnamed 'associate cameraman' has also been accused in the case.

Inspector Abu Ansar of Ramna Police Station will be investigating the case, the OC said.