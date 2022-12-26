India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani

Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group.

After the deal, the Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, will control 64.71% of NDTV, while the founders will retain a combined 5%.

Investors might take interest in NDTV's stock in hopes of improving financials, said N. Chandramouli, chief executive of TRA Research.