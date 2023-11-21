X sues Media Matters after report about ads next to antisemitic content

Social media company X on Monday sued media watchdog group Media Matters, alleging the organization defamed the platform after it published a report that said ads for major brands had appeared next to posts touting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

X, formerly Twitter, has faced growing outrage since Media Matters published the report on Thursday, which led IBM, Comcast and several other advertisers to pull ads from the platform in response.

In the lawsuit filed in a US District Court in Texas, X claimed Media Matters "manipulated" the social media platform by using accounts that exclusively followed accounts for major brands or users known to produce fringe content, and "resorted to endlessly scrolling and refreshing" the feed until it found ads next to extremist posts.

Media Matters' report misrepresented the typical experience on X "with the intention of harming X and its business," the company said in the lawsuit.

The watchdog group did not immediately respond to request for comment after the lawsuit was filed.

In an interview with Reuters earlier on Monday, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said the nonprofit's findings flew in the face of X's statements that it had introduced safety protections to prevent ads from appearing next to harmful content.