Indian tax officials end 'stressful' 3-day BBC inspection

Indian tax officials on Thursday left the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, after a three-day inspection that involved the cloning of data from some digital devices, the tax department said.

The inspection came weeks after the government reacted angrily to a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The broadcaster, which said its operation in India had returned to normal, has called the situation stressful and disruptive.

A tax department spokesperson said investigators cloned data from digital devices considered important, but did not confiscate any.

They only recorded statements from employees whose roles were crucial, primarily staff from finance, content development and other production-related departments, the spokesperson said.

Two sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative staff.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the tax officials had left the offices.