EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday.

The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets and spying on journalists and ensure transparent and non-discriminatory state advertising to media outlets.

The proposed rules come amid worries about media freedom in Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

"Democracy will work only if journalists have the means and the necessary protection to keep in check those in power and those with power, be it political or economic actors," Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told a news conference.