    বাংলা

    EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

    The Media Freedom Act is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets and spying on journalists

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 09:46 AM

    Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday.

    The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets and spying on journalists and ensure transparent and non-discriminatory state advertising to media outlets.

    The proposed rules come amid worries about media freedom in Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

    "Democracy will work only if journalists have the means and the necessary protection to keep in check those in power and those with power, be it political or economic actors," Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told a news conference.

    The rules will apply to TV and radio broadcasters, on-demand audiovisual media services, press publications and very large online platforms and providers of video-sharing platforms.

    The rules which set out safeguards against the use of spyware against media, journalists and their families, will need to be thrashed out with EU countries and lawmakers.

    The Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT), whose members include Sky, Canal+, ITV , NBCUniversal and Virgin Media Television, urged caution about putting in additional hurdles to media mergers.

    "There is also a risk of impacting existing competition frameworks, thereby preventing legitimate consolidation in order to better compete with tech giants," it said.

    Tech lobbying group CCIA Europe, whose members include Google, Meta and Twitter, criticised a provision forcing online platforms to accept on their platforms any organisation that declares itself a media outlet.

    "This amounts to a must-carry obligation of content for online platforms, which rogue actors could exploit to disseminate abusive, extremist, or illegal content as well as disinformation, such as Russian propaganda, under the pretence of sharing news," it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    bdnews24.com journalist, three other reporters attacked by illegal occupiers of Ramnath Biswas’s historic house
    Journalists attacked by occupants in Habiganj
    The alleged occupiers had always maintained that they purchased the property, a claim categorically disputed by local authorities
    Bangladesh to jail, fine offenders for obstructing journalists covering elections
    Jailing, fines for obstructing journalists covering elections
    The offenders will be handed a fine along with a maximum three years in jail if they attack or obstruct journalists from doing their duty
    Russian ex-journalist Safronov gets 22 years in prison for treason
    Russian ex-journalist gets 22 years in prison for treason
    Safronov's lawyers tell the RIA Novosti news agency they will appeal the verdict
    Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's last independent media, banned by court
    Russian court bans Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper
    ‘The ruling is a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis,’ says the paper’s editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace laureate for his efforts to uphold critical news reporting in Rus ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher