    বাংলা

    Mamma mia! Pizza got 16% more expensive in the EU last year

    As food lovers in the US prepare to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb 9, EU consumers will have to search deeper in their pockets to enjoy a slice

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 02:25 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 02:25 PM

    The cost of store-bought pizza and quiche in the European Union grew in December by 16% from a year earlier, the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat said on Wednesday.

    As food lovers in the US prepare to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb 9, EU consumers will have to search deeper in their pockets to enjoy a slice of Italy's most renowned fast food.

    However, the pizza inflation rate varied wildly across the EU, with Hungary topping the Eurostat chart with a 46% yearly price increase, followed by Lithuania and Bulgaria on 39% and 37% respectively.

    The smallest price hikes in pizza and quiche, lumped together in Eurostat's novel indicator, were recorded in Luxembourg (+7%), Italy (+10%) and France (+13%).

    Overall inflation in the euro zone increased in December by +9.2% year-on-year, with a 13.8% hike in food, alcohol & tobacco products, the agency reported last month.

    Eurostat categorizes "pizza and quiche products" as including store-bought varieties of "flour based products prepared with meat, fish, seafood, cheese, vegetables or fruit".

    RELATED STORIES
    The dog, Bobi, that broke the record for oldest dog ever at 30 years-old, is pictured at Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, Feb 4, 2023.
    Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record
    Bobi, whose breed usually has a life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, was 30 years and 269 days old as of Feb 4
    What's wrong with dyeing your hair an unusual colour?
    What's wrong with dyeing your hair?
    In Bangladesh, unusually-coloured hair tends to draw attention and, sometimes, ridicule. But is it that bad?
    Obaida Sharar, one of the 30 female afghan prosecutors who asks for international protection, stands near the door of her building in the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2022.
    Afghan women prosecutors find asylum in Spain
    Obaida Sharar was part of a group of 32 women judges and prosecutors that left the country only to be stuck in Pakistan for up to a year trying to find asylum
    Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko buys fresh pepper at a food market in Lagos, Nigeria Jan 19, 2023.
    Nigerian artist showcases food preservation methods
    During his recent art exhibition in a country where food is often spoiled due to a lack of quick access to markets and cold storage, guests taste Omokeko's puree from dried tomatoes, peppers and local ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher