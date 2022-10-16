Paddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth to go to charity

More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by well-wishers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death last month, will be handed over to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The cuddly toys were among a huge number of floral tributes and messages which were left outside palaces and royal parks in London and Windsor in the days of mourning following Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 on Sept 8.

They will now be professionally cleaned before being passed to the Barnardo's charity.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo’s Patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to give homes to the teddies that people left in her memory," Barnardo Chief Executive Lynn Perry said.