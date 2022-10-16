    বাংলা

    Paddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth to go to charity

    The cuddly toys will now be professionally cleaned before being passed to the Barnardo's charity

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 04:22 AM

    More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by well-wishers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death last month, will be handed over to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

    The cuddly toys were among a huge number of floral tributes and messages which were left outside palaces and royal parks in London and Windsor in the days of mourning following Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 on Sept 8.

    They will now be professionally cleaned before being passed to the Barnardo's charity.

    "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo’s Patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to give homes to the teddies that people left in her memory," Barnardo Chief Executive Lynn Perry said.

    "We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

    In June, the late monarch appeared in a video having tea with the children's literary character Paddington which became one of the highlights of four days of celebrations to mark her 70th year on the throne.

    During the comic sketch, she told Paddington she always kept the character's favourite - a marmalade sandwich - in her ever-present handbag.

    As the public mourned her death, the Royal Parks asked people not to leave Paddington bears and marmalade sandwiches because so many people had brought them.

    Prince William, her grandson and now the heir to the throne, admitted he had become "choked up" after seeing the Paddington tributes.

    To mark the announcement of its plans, Buckingham Palace has released a picture of Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles, with some of the Paddingtons.

    RELATED STORIES
    Activists of "Just Stop Oil" glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    UK protesters throw soup at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
    A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group shows two women throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting at London's National Gallery
    Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, April 25, 2021.
    'She Said' movie highlights women who took on Weinstein
    Actors Mulligan and Kazan star as the journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in the new film ‘She Said’
    The cover of a comic book biography by TidalWave Comics celebrating the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in this undated handout image.
    Queen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book
    TidalWave Comics makes the 30-page glossy edition, covering her public and private life, available digitally and in hard and soft covers
    Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne attend the premiere of 'The Good Nurse' during the BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, October 10, 2022.
    Chastain, Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'
    The movie centres around ICU nurse Loughren who in 2003 helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Cullen

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher