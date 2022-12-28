'Gift of love' Waterford crystals placed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

"We need this after the pandemic. We've all gone through an horrendous two years. We've come out the other side of it and we've come out better. We surround ourselves with love. We've got everything," he said.

This year, for the first time since before the pandemic, there will be no COVID-related restrictions on visitors willing to brave the cold and crowds of Times Square in midtown Manhattan to count down the new year and see the ball drop on the stroke of midnight.