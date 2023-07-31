True friends: the fountain of love and happiness

“Life without a true friend is like a barren desert, without water, without vegetation- dry like the sandy expanse of nothingness.” – T.H.

Friends are precious gifts God sent to us to breathe happiness into our lives. True friendship is a powerful bond that transcends the boundaries of age, race, social status, culture and country. It’s a bond that develops through shared experiences and enriches our life’s journey providing a sense of belonging. It forms an integral part of our social and emotional well-being and lasts a lifetime. Friendship can be best defined as valuable as oxygen, without which we cannot survive.

True friendship enriches our lives in countless ways.

A strong foundation upon which true friends can rely and nurture their relationships is built on trust, loyalty, mutual understanding, support, companionship, selflessness and compassion.

A meaningful relationship can only grow when there is trust. We trust our true friends, share our deepest fears and dreams, secrets and weaknesses and seek solace and advice from them without the fear of being judged. Having someone to confide in, who understands our struggles and joys, can be incredibly comforting and crucial to our mental and emotional well-being.

Loyalty is also vital for true friendship. Friends stand by us in times of hardship and are a constant source of strength. The willingness to go to great lengths to ensure our well-being nurtured a deep-rooted fellow feeling.

Mutual understanding and respect also play a pivotal role in true friendship. Friends understand emotions, thoughts, and perspectives; and accept flaws and imperfections without being judgmental. They acknowledge and appreciate each other’s opinions and choices. This allows honest communication and creates a sense of belonging.

Whether we recognise it or not, friendship is paramount in shaping our personalities and influencing our happiness. A good friendship involves empathy and compassion. True friends genuinely celebrate our triumphs. There is no room for envy or jealousy. They motivate us to reach new heights of splendour. Our happiness is a priority, even if it means putting our own interests aside. Friends support us emotionally, showing empathy in times of distress and celebrating our successes with genuine happiness.

During hard times they listen patiently and offer the desired solace. They guide us in confronting these challenges. They stand by us, accept us as we are, and help us grow. They inspire us to view life in all its positivity. They encourage us to believe in ourselves. Through these ups and downs, friendships grow stronger, and we learn to rely on and trust each other.