    বাংলা

    Jennifer Lopez announces ‘This is Me’ album follow-up 20 years later

    The 2002 album, which featured the hit song ‘Jenny from the Block,’ was inspired by Lopez' relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 05:50 AM

    Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year. 

    The 53-year-old, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media platform in which she recreated the 2002 record's cover of herself dressed in a pink top and hat before turning into her current older self, all while saying "This is me then ... this is me now". 

    The 2002 album, which featured hit songs "Jenny from the Block" and "All I Have", was inspired by Lopez' relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck. The couple, dubbed "Bennifer", got engaged but called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later. 

    They rekindled their romance last year and married in the summer. 

    In her Instagram post, Lopez listed the new album's 13 song titles, including one called "Dear Ben pt. ll".

    RELATED STORIES
    A models presents a creation of the Mexican artisan Catalina Gonzalez Hernandez from the indigenous community of San Sebastian, Jalisco state, during the Original Mexican Textile Art meeting, in Mexico City, Mexico Nov 18, 2022.
    Indigenous fashion designers challenge plagiarism
    Ralph Lauren and Chinese fast-fashion company Shein have in recent months faced accusations of plagiarising indigenous Mexican designs
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - FIFA Fan Festival Opening - FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 An Argentina fan carries beers during the opening of the FIFA fan festival
    With stadium beer ban, World Cup fans look for sip of hope
    In a last minute U-turn FIFA said that alcoholic beer would not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums
    Nigerian artist, Adeyemi Oluwajuwonlo paints recycled plastics to produce artworks at her studio in Lagos, Nigeria November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
    Nigeria artist transforms oil kegs into faces to reduce waste
    Oluwajuwonlo Adeyemi has exhibited twice in Lagos. Some of her pieces have sold for over $1000
    People take pictures next to the World Cup countdown clock ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament at the Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar Nov 14, 2022.
    Argentine writer releases book of bizarre WC tales
    Luciano Wernicke has compiled the latest version of his book ‘Incredible World Cup Stories,’ published in 20 languages, ahead of the Qatar World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher