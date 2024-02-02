Ultimate World Cruise passengers become social media stars

Laura Jackson, deputy head of travel at the Times and Sunday Times, said it was the mix of exotic locations and the mundane that was compelling - plus the speed and volume of the posts, with the advent of faster internet on board.

"We want to see people doing their laundry, we want to see people just sitting on deck having a nice time," she said. "(It's) basically no-drama drama."

While the Jacobs now have tens of thousands of followers, some passengers were already content creators.

Amike Oosthuizen from South Africa, who has 285,000 followers on TikTok, posts about the places she is visiting, her make-up routine and the food.

Tickets to see Machu Picchu in Peru, Australia's Great Barrier Reef and the Great Wall of China in one trip did not come cheap, with prices starting at around $54,000.

Brandee Lake, a 46-year-old from Los Angeles who is on board with her family, called the experience "priceless".

"The best part of a cruise is going to sleep and waking up in a new country," she said. One of her videos has been viewed more than 2.7 million times so far.

Although the posts have been likened to reality TV, followers looking for the next "Big Brother" will be disappointed, the Jacobs say.

"It's really not, it's a group of people who love to travel, who love to meet new friends, to see the world," Mike said.