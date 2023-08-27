Fantasy Kingdom to hold go-kart competition for racing enthusiasts on Sept 9

A go-kart racing competition is set to be held at Fantasy Kingdom on Sept 9, organised by Concord Entertainment Company Limited in partnership with the Bangladesh beverage brand Bruvana Sports+.
The organisers invited racing enthusiasts to wear their gear and participate in the "Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023" after registering online or by contacting 01404-083821.
Three competition winners will receive a medal, trophy and prize money, according to a statement by Concord Entertainment Company Limited.
After registering for Tk 1,500, participants will get a complimentary lunch, a free entry ticket to the Fantasy Kingdom amusement park and a discount on the entry fee for Water Kingdom, located inside the amusement park.
The organisers also requested tourists to come and enjoy the racing spectacle.