    Fantasy Kingdom to hold go-kart competition for racing enthusiasts on Sept 9

    Three winners will receive a medal, a trophy and prize money

    Published : 27 August 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 10:42 AM

    A go-kart racing competition is set to be held at Fantasy Kingdom on Sept 9, organised by Concord Entertainment Company Limited in partnership with the Bangladesh beverage brand Bruvana Sports+.

    The organisers invited racing enthusiasts to wear their gear and participate in the "Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023" after registering online or by contacting 01404-083821.

    Three competition winners will receive a medal, trophy and prize money, according to a statement by Concord Entertainment Company Limited.

    After registering for Tk 1,500, participants will get a complimentary lunch, a free entry ticket to the Fantasy Kingdom amusement park and a discount on the entry fee for Water Kingdom, located inside the amusement park.

    The organisers also requested tourists to come and enjoy the racing spectacle.

