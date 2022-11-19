Argentine writer releases book of bizarre World Cup tales ahead of Qatar

These are some of the unusual facts that Argentine writer Luciano Wernicke has compiled in the latest version of his book "Incredible World Cup Stories," published in 20 languages, ahead of the Qatar World Cup opening match on Sunday.

Wernicke looks at covering the world's most important sporting event from "different perspectives," he said in an interview with Reuters, as "even the smallest stories somehow describe what the passion for soccer is".

In 1994, he wrote, an Albanian man went into a betting shop and gambled his wife on an Argentina win against Bulgaria. His bet lost 2-0, which subsequently led to the loss of his horrified wife as well.

Sixteen years later, a radio station in host country South Africa offered two tickets to the final match to whoever did the craziest thing to get them. The winner: a man who threw himself into a river full of crocodiles.