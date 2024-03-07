'Venus of the Rags' rises from ashes in Naples after arson attack

An open-air installation of "Venus of the Rags," one of the most famous works by Italian contemporary artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, was unveiled in Naples on Wednesday after a previous version was destroyed in an arson attack last year.

The new giant version of the sculpture, of which several other examples are on display in museums around the world, has been installed again in Piazza del Municipio, a historic square in the heart of the southern Italian city.