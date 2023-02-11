Office cake culture lives on in Britain despite health warning

When Katie Mulligan baked a beetroot cake for her colleagues at a London advertising agency, she was focused on getting the recipe right rather than whether it was acceptable to bring treats into the office.

But office cake culture has recently been challenged by the head of Britain's food regulator, Susan Jebb, who grabbed headlines last month by comparing it to passive smoking.

"I just don't think there's a real equivalence there," Mulligan, 30, said at her north London home. "With cakes, it's up to you whether you eat it."

With a passion to bake and cook, Mulligan says her cakes help colleagues beat the afternoon slump - and beetroot is a relatively healthy option.