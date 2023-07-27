Depression and anxiety drive increase in UK people too ill to work

Depression and anxiety have been the biggest driver of the increase in Britons who say they are too ill to work, closely followed by a category which includes long-term COVID-19 symptoms, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Britain has been slower to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic than any other major economy apart from Germany, partly because the number of people who are able to work remains below its pre-pandemic level.

Poor health is now the major factor behind this. Compared with before the pandemic, an extra 412,000 people aged 16 to 64 said they are unable to work because of long-term sickness in the three months to the end of May, a 20% rise.