Light show meets opera as new 'Turandot' seeks to lure people back to theatre

The opera, reimagined by American director Daniel Kramer in collaboration with teamLab, the Japanese group famed for its digital art installations, employs dazzling displays of lasers and three-dimensional light sculptures.

"I think that post-COVID, we have found such a huge audience decrease globally in people who actually are willing to come out of their houses and sit in giant shared community events, unless they are absolutely something like this, which is only possible to experience live," Kramer told Reuters.

"You cannot watch this on television. You cannot see this on Netflix. You cannot get this on social media ... And I think the more and more we recover from COVID, the more and more theatre like this is what's going to pull people into the house."