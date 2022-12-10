Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift will make her film directorial debut with an original script she wrote, Searchlight Pictures said on Friday.

Walt Disney Co-owned Searchlight, known for Oscar best picture winners "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland" as well as 2022 drama “The Banshees of Inisherin,” did not disclose the subject of Swift's film or when it would be released.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.