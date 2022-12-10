    বাংলা

    Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

    Walt Disney Co-owned Searchlight did not disclose the subject of Swift's film or when it would be released

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM

    Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift will make her film directorial debut with an original script she wrote, Searchlight Pictures said on Friday.

    Walt Disney Co-owned Searchlight, known for Oscar best picture winners "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland" as well as 2022 drama “The Banshees of Inisherin,” did not disclose the subject of Swift's film or when it would be released.

    “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

    The “Shake it Off” singer was the first person to win three Video of the Year awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the second woman to direct a winning Best Longform Video, which was Swift's 2021 “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

    Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist in Grammy history to win the coveted Album of the Year award three times.

    She recently earned another Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is eligible for the Best Live-Action Short category at the 2023 Oscars.

    Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 24, 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Fua'amotu airport on the main island Tongatapu in Tonga, Oct 25, 2018.
    Harry and Meghan: the rebel royals
    The duo stepped down from royal roles two years ago, derided by many for using their status to make money while sniping at the royal family
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, Dec 6, 2022.
    Harry, Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' award
    The British royals received the human rights award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan in New York City, US, Nov 10, 2021.
    Netflix documentary of UK royals Harry, Meghan to air
    Although no official release date has been given for the six-part documentary, media have widely reported it will air on Dec 8
    Elderly people attend an English class in Hanoi, Vietnam Nov 8, 2022.
    'Never too old to learn English’
    A growing number of scientific studies show the benefits of learning a language to maintain and enhance cognitive abilities, including for senior citizens

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher