The building once displayed personal possessions and huge photographs of Hoxha, who cut off Albania from the outside world under harsh Stalinist rule for 40 years, expanding literacy and health care but leaving most Albanians in regimented poverty.

Now the ex-museum, re-designed by Dutch architect Winy Maas, is preparing to host hundreds of young Albanians keen for training in computer technology and coding - part of the government's drive for closer links with the European Union.

The original architects, which included Hoxha's daughter Pranvera, designed the building in the shape of a pyramid glorifying the leader as an Egyptian-style pharaoh.