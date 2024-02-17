Prince Harry tries wheelchair curling ahead of Invictus Games' first winter edition next year

Britain's Prince Harry tried wheelchair curling on Friday, one of the many winter adaptive sports that will be part of the 2025 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded army veterans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded the games in 2014 for injured and sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan, met Canadian military veterans as part of "one year to go" events for the Invictus Games Vancouver and Whistler event starting Feb 6 next year.

The sporting event in 2025, the first winter edition of the competition, is being held in Canada for the second time and will bring together 500 competitors from over 20 countries.

"There is a reason that the Invictus Games has come back to Canada... because you guys have got snow," he said on the last day of the preparation event.