Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood

Philippine artist Elito Circa has blood on his hands, literally - but only to create art with.

Using blood taken from his own veins, the 52-year old produces canvas paintings that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium.

Born in a low-income household with little access to school supplies and art materials, Circa explored different mediums, including plums and tomatoes, but it was when he scraped himself as a young boy that his fascination with using blood began.