    বাংলা

    Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood

    Elito Circa Circa goes to the town's health clinic once every three months to have his blood extracted, which he stores in a cooler in his studio for future projects

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 08:11 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 08:11 AM

    Philippine artist Elito Circa has blood on his hands, literally - but only to create art with.

    Using blood taken from his own veins, the 52-year old produces canvas paintings that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium.

    Born in a low-income household with little access to school supplies and art materials, Circa explored different mediums, including plums and tomatoes, but it was when he scraped himself as a young boy that his fascination with using blood began.

    "Every time I got scraped, I would use my own blood since bloodstains are also hard to remove," said Circa, while dabbing a white canvass using a paint brush dipped in blood.

    Now, Circa goes to the town's health clinic once every three months to have his blood extracted, usually in increments of 500 ml (17 oz), which he stores in a cooler in his studio for future projects.

    "My artwork is very important to me because they come from me, it is from my own blood, my DNA is part of it... My philosophy is that life is circular and everything is a cycle, so (my blood) is a tool that serves as a reminder of where I came from," Circa said.

    After painting a 122 x 244 cm (4 x 8 ft) mural depicting the history of Pantabangan, the town where he grew up, Circa has set his sights on a more ambitious project - to create in 2023 the largest "blood painting" ever on a 100-metre (328 ft) canvas, setting a world record.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ten-year-old Ukrainian refugee Danylo who plays football at Rapid Wien is on his way home after school in Vienna, Austria, Nov 24, 2022.
    Far from home, 10-year-old Ukrainian's dream of football stardom lives on
    Danylo Astion's coach in Austria says he is one of the top players in his year and is blossoming after his time in Ukraine, where young players are pushed harder
    Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022.
    Harry accuses William of screaming at him
    The Duke of Sussex accuses royal aides of 'trading' negatives stories with the press and blames his wife's miscarriage on press intrusion
    ​A counter-protestor smokes through his balaclava outside a Boston Pizza restaurant hosting an "all ages drag brunch" party in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Dec 11, 2022.
    New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco
    The country passes a package of new anti-smoking laws that include bans on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after Jan 1, 2009
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, Jun 3, 2022.
    Harry implies royals lied to protect his brother
    The fifth-in-line to the British throne refers to ‘institutional gaslighting’ in a new trailer released for a Netflix documentary series

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher