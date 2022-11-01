Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

The Bidens, who were joined by their family members such as daughter Naomi, briefly met the kids, handed out candy, waved and offered words of encouragement.

Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co and Pixar.