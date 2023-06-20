Central Hospital is responsible for deaths of Ankhi and her child, says Dr Sangjukta

Dr Sangjukta Saha, a gynaecologist at the centre of controversy, has blamed Central Hospital for the botched delivery that led to the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child amid a public uproar.

She denied any responsibility for the tragedy at a media briefing at her residence in Dhaka’s Paribagh on Monday, a day after the hospital authority accused her of neglecting her duty over Ankhi’s treatment.

Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday.

She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.