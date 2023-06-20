    বাংলা

    Central Hospital is responsible for deaths of Ankhi and her child, says Dr Sangjukta

    She denies any responsibility for the tragedy at a media briefing at her residence in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondent
bdnews24.com
    Published : 20 June 2023, 07:49 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 07:49 AM

    Dr Sangjukta Saha, a gynaecologist at the centre of controversy, has blamed Central Hospital for the botched delivery that led to the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child amid a public uproar.

    She denied any responsibility for the tragedy at a media briefing at her residence in Dhaka’s Paribagh on Monday, a day after the hospital authority accused her of neglecting her duty over Ankhi’s treatment.

    Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday.

    She went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.

    Ankhi was reportedly admitted to Central Hospital for treatment under Dr Sangjukta's supervision, but the gynaecologist said she was abroad at the time. She also alleged the hospital authority did not inform her about Ankhi's admission.

    “Why did the hospital admit a patient under the supervision of a person who was not in the country? Who is responsible for that? If I don't perform the operation, why did they admit her under my name? It’s definitely an illegal act.”

    She claimed that a group of people sought to undermine the social movement she started against the practice of caesarean operations.

    Sangjukta said she has been the victim of a "media trial" following the incident and urged everyone to protest against the hospital’s irregularities.

    Ankhi's family said she underwent a C-section performed by Dr Sangjukta’s assistants due to complications related to childbirth, while accusing the hospital authorities of lying about the absence of Dr Sangjukta. Her baby died a day later.

    She was subsequently admitted to the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in critical condition.

