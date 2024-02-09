    বাংলা

    Bangladesh health minister prioritises quality of doctors over quantity

    Samanta Lal Sen outlines his aim of developing competent medical professionals while visiting a medical college admission exam centre in Dhaka

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 08:27 AM

    Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen has stressed the importance of nurturing high-quality medical professionals rather than merely increasing their numbers.

    “We want to develop doctors properly. We are focussing on the quality of doctors in Bangladesh, not quantity," he said while visit a medical college admission test centre at Dhaka University on Friday.

    This year's medical entrance exam took place at 19 centres nationwide, five of which were in Dhaka.

    Speaking to reporters afterwards, Samanta said that the exam process was proceeding smoothly.

    "I have spoken to officials in Rangpur, Sylhet, Chattogram, and Khulna on the phone. So far, the exams are going smoothly."

    The minister also outlined the measures taken to ensure the integrity of the exam, including the use of archways for secure entry and the closure of coaching centres a month prior to the tests.

    "Legal action will be taken [against those who try to undermine the process]. No concessions will be given. We will not tolerate question paper leaks or any fraudulent activity.”

    The health minister revealed that a total of 104,374 students are competing for 6,295 seats in the country’s public and private medical colleges this year.

