Bangladesh health minister prioritises quality of doctors over quantity

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen has stressed the importance of nurturing high-quality medical professionals rather than merely increasing their numbers.

“We want to develop doctors properly. We are focussing on the quality of doctors in Bangladesh, not quantity," he said while visit a medical college admission test centre at Dhaka University on Friday.

This year's medical entrance exam took place at 19 centres nationwide, five of which were in Dhaka.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Samanta said that the exam process was proceeding smoothly.