Zimbabwe measles outbreak blamed on sect gatherings kills 157 children

The government last week blamed apostolic church sects for the surge in infections, saying measles was largely prevalent among those who had not received vaccinations.

The total number of suspected cases nationwide has jumped from 1,036 to 2,056 in four days, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a post-cabinet briefing.

Most reported cases are among children aged between six months and 15 from religious sects who do not believe in vaccination.