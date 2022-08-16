    বাংলা

    Zimbabwe measles outbreak blamed on sect gatherings kills 157 children

    The total number of suspected cases nationwide has jumped from 1,036 to 2,056 in four days and is largely prevalent among those who have not received vaccinations

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 05:10 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 05:10 PM

    A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed 157 children with the death toll nearly doubling in just under a week, the information minister said on Tuesday.

    The government last week blamed apostolic church sects for the surge in infections, saying measles was largely prevalent among those who had not received vaccinations.

    The total number of suspected cases nationwide has jumped from 1,036 to 2,056 in four days, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a post-cabinet briefing.

    Most reported cases are among children aged between six months and 15 from religious sects who do not believe in vaccination.

    "It has been noted that most cases have not received vaccination to protect against measles. Government has invoked the Civil Protection Unit Act to deal with this emergency," Mutsvangwa said.

    While the health ministry scales up its vaccination programme before schools open in September, the government has reached out to traditional and faith leaders for their support, she added.

    The measles outbreak is set to pose a further strain on Zimbabwe's health sector, which has long suffered from a lack of drugs and strikes by health workers.

    RELATED STORIES
    WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' as public submits ideas to rename monkeypox
    WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' to rename monkeypox
    Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these are some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organization as it seeks a new name for the disease
    Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere
    Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures
    Bionic hands convert electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors in the hand
    Children will get COVID-19 vaccines at school centres, says health minister
    Kids to get vaccines at schools: health minister
    Education authorities will announce which schools will host vaccine centres
    DMCH interns vow to continue work stoppage until demands are met
    DMCH interns continue work stoppage
    The intern doctors called the strike on Thursday last week demanding justice for the attack on a fellow intern at the DU campus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher