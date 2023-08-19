Debt timebomb: poor Bangladeshi households overburdened with debt to pay for dengue treatment

The parents of Arshi brought the 14-month old girl to Dhaka Shishu Hospital from Chuadanga a week ago as she was battling dengue fever. Her treatment began in a regular cabin, then in a paying bed, and eventually in a free general ward as the parents started running out of cash.

They were in real trouble when the doctors advised Arshi, who was identified with a single name, be moved to the intensive care unit.

Her father, Alamgir Hossain, could not afford the ICU expenses.

“My child has blood and heart issues. I buy her six to seven injections daily, and most of the tests are done at the hospital,” he said.

“I've spent at least Tk 45,000 so far. I run a local restaurant and will stay here for a few more days. I don’t understand how to afford these costs.”