Why are more and more doctors opting for non-medical civil service jobs after graduating in Bangladesh?

Shihab Sarar Ovi was recruited by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission for the administrative cadre after he cleared the hurdles of the 40th civil service examination.

Generally, applicants from non-technical backgrounds commonly opt for the administrative cadre as there are separate civil service recruitment tests for applicants with technical and specialised backgrounds.

Shihab has a technical and specialised background. He is an MBBS graduate from Rajshahi Medical College and had already acquired his practising licence from Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, or BMDC.

Moreover, a few years ago, he even passed the hurdles of the 37th special civil service examination to be recruited as a doctor, the profession he entered after at least six years of rigorous training.