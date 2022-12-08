Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval

Japanese company Takeda's 4502.T dengue vaccine was authorised for use in the European Union on Thursday, making it the second approved vaccine for the mosquito-borne disease that causes millions of infections annually.

The vaccine, branded QDENGA, is designed for use those aged 4 and older to prevent any of the four so-called serotypes of dengue.

There are no antivirals or specific treatments for the flu-like viral disease. While the illness is mostly mild, some people can develop life-threatening complications. Between 20,000 to 25,000 people, mostly children, die each year, according to the World Health Organisation.