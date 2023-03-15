    বাংলা

    US proposes limits for cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water

    The proposal is to tackle the so-called 'forever chemicals' found in water, air and food that have caused tens of thousands of illnesses around the country

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2023, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 05:35 AM

    The US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first-ever national drinking water standard for six cancer-causing chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

    The proposal is a major milestone in the EPA's strategy to tackle the human-made so-called "forever chemicals" found in water, air and food that have caused tens of thousands of illnesses around the country.

    "EPA’s proposal to establish a national standard for PFAS in drinking water is informed by the best available science, and would help provide states with the guidance they need to make decisions that best protect their communities," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

    Under the new standard, the agency will require public water systems to monitor for six PFAS chemicals, inform the public if PFAS levels exceed proposed standards in the drinking water supply, and take action to reduce PFAS levels.

    Chemical companies sell PFAS for use in products ranging from paper to pans, enabling them to be stain-resistant, water-repellent and grease-proof. They are also used in industrial processes and discharged into waterways.

    The Biden administration has directed $10 billion to help communities reduce PFAS and other contaminants through passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    It is the first time since 1996 that drinking water standards have been proposed for a new chemical under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

    Environmental groups welcomed the new standards but said it was up to retailers and chemical companies to make a difference.

    “This action should send a strong signal to retailers that it’s time to phase out all PFAS to prevent further drinking water contamination of communities around the country,” said Mike Schade, director of Toxic-Free Future's Mind the Store program.

    West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who has for years pressed the EPA to address PFAS, welcomed the announcement and said she wanted to hear from water systems and ratepayers about how the standards would affect them and how Congress can help.

    "I’m looking forward to hearing from those who will be impacted by this announcement, including local water systems and ratepayers across the country, on how we can provide assistance for implementation," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
    Disney has not disclosed the movie's budget, but the Hollywood Reporter said it cost at least $350 million to produce plus marketing costs
    Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million on US debut night
    The sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theatres around the globe
    Henry Cavill attends a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill
    A self-proclaimed 'geek', Cavill has shared his love for video games and Warhammer in several interviews
    Members of the international Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) radar satellite mission test one of the antennas for the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument in a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California in 2022.
    NASA to conduct first global water survey from space
    More precise data along tidal zones would help predict how far storm-surge flooding may penetrate inland, as well as the extent of saltwater intrusion into estuaries, wetlands and underground aquifers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher