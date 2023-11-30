Bangladesh logs 877 dengue cases, 7 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 877 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 311,891 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by seven to 1,622 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw three of the new deaths and 144 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 733.

On Thursday morning, 3,479 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 2,571 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 908 patients.

Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.